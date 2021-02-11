Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/8/2021 – L3Harris Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $226.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2021 – L3Harris Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/1/2021 – L3Harris Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $210.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/1/2021 – L3Harris Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $235.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2021 – L3Harris Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $248.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2021 – L3Harris Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $242.00.
- 12/15/2020 – L3Harris Technologies was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $220.00.
- 12/14/2020 – L3Harris Technologies is now covered by analysts at 140166. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $188.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.44. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.98.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
Read More: How mutual funds make money
Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.