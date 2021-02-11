Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/8/2021 – L3Harris Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $226.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – L3Harris Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2021 – L3Harris Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $210.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – L3Harris Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $235.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – L3Harris Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $248.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – L3Harris Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $242.00.

12/15/2020 – L3Harris Technologies was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $220.00.

12/14/2020 – L3Harris Technologies is now covered by analysts at 140166. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $188.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.44. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.98.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

