Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Avantor (AVTR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Avantor (NYSE: AVTR):

2/4/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $33.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Avantor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Avantor Inc. is a provider of critical products and services primarily to biopharma, healthcare, education & government, advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Avantor Inc. is based in Radnor, United States. “

2/4/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00.

1/28/2021 – Avantor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avantor Inc. is a provider of critical products and services primarily to biopharma, healthcare, education & government, advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Avantor Inc. is based in Radnor, United States. “

1/19/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $33.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $28.00 to $33.00.

12/16/2020 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $28.00 to $33.00.

AVTR stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.17. 102,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,977,451. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average is $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $30.99.

Get Avantor Inc alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $1,472,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Christi Shaw sold 14,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $381,150.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 657,846 shares of company stock valued at $18,033,166 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 35.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 47,411 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 12.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,040,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 19.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.