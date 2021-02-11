Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (DML)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE: DML):
- 2/10/2021 – Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.15 to C$1.20. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2021 – Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$1.00 to C$1.25. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.10 to C$1.15.
- 1/22/2021 – Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$1.10. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 1/15/2021 – Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$0.95 to C$1.15. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2021 – Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$1.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$0.85.
TSE DML opened at C$1.24 on Thursday. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.24 and a 1 year high of C$1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$841.65 million and a PE ratio of -51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.65.
In other Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) news, Director David Daniel Cates sold 168,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total value of C$145,921.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 876,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$759,049. Also, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.97, for a total transaction of C$68,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$63,583.50. Insiders have sold a total of 259,500 shares of company stock valued at $233,991 in the last ninety days.
Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Corp (DMLTO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines Corp (DMLTO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.