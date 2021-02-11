Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (DML)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE: DML):

2/10/2021 – Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.15 to C$1.20. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$1.00 to C$1.25. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.10 to C$1.15.

1/22/2021 – Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$1.10. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$0.95 to C$1.15. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$1.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$0.85.

TSE DML opened at C$1.24 on Thursday. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.24 and a 1 year high of C$1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$841.65 million and a PE ratio of -51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.65.

Get Denison Mines Corp (DMLTO) alerts:

In other Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) news, Director David Daniel Cates sold 168,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total value of C$145,921.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 876,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$759,049. Also, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.97, for a total transaction of C$68,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$63,583.50. Insiders have sold a total of 259,500 shares of company stock valued at $233,991 in the last ninety days.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Corp (DMLTO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines Corp (DMLTO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.