Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kazia Therapeutics (KZIA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KZIA) in the last few weeks:

2/3/2021 – Kazia Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/1/2021 – Kazia Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Kazia Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/22/2021 – Kazia Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2021 – Kazia Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/9/2021 – Kazia Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/8/2021 – Kazia Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Kazia Therapeutics Limited is an oncology-focused biotechnology company. It develops anti-cancer drugs as well as provides pharmaceutical research and development technology solutions. The company's lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the primary and most aggressive form of brain cancer. Kazia Therapeutics Limited, formerly known as Novogen Limited, is based in Sydney, Australia. "

1/5/2021 – Kazia Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Kazia Therapeutics stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. Kazia Therapeutics Limited has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $97.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.76.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KZIA. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kazia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $436,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kazia Therapeutics by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 46,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kazia Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is GDC-0084, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. The company is also developing Cantrixil, which is being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer and is in hospitals across Australia and the United States under an Investigational New Drug application.

