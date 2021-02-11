Weidai (NYSE:WEI) Shares Up 10.1%

Shares of Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) shot up 10.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.18. 2,938,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 2,076,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $153.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Weidai stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 520,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,474 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned about 0.74% of Weidai worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily small and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

