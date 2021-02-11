Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Position Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,002 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.21% of Welbilt worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Welbilt by 6.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,773,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,403,000 after buying an additional 308,710 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Welbilt by 9.2% during the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,478,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,590,000 after buying an additional 375,582 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Welbilt by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,693,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,554,000 after buying an additional 546,429 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Welbilt by 778.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,296,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,148,000 after buying an additional 2,035,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 78.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,272,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 559,015 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WBT. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Welbilt from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Welbilt has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

NYSE:WBT opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.33. Welbilt, Inc has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

