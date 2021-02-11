Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Buys 10,950 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 86.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period.

VWO traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $56.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,873,350. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.10. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $55.90.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

