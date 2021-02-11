Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.0% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $300.01. 25 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,415. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $123.28 and a one year high of $302.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $279.39 and a 200-day moving average of $240.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

