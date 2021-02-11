Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.15. 5,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,242. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $127.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.44 and a 200-day moving average of $110.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

