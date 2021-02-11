Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 72.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,745 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 97,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $49.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,275,226. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.99.

