Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,702. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.13. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $83.21 and a 12-month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

