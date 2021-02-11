West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $292.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $124.53 and a 52-week high of $312.12. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.12, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WST. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 24th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

