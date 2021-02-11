Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSE:SBI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.21

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.21 and traded as high as $9.64. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund shares last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 15,561 shares.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.0235 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBI. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 4.3% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SBI)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

