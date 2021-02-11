Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Short Interest Down 70.4% in January

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 70.4% from the January 14th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.91. 22,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,826. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.93. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $23.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $34,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,817 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

