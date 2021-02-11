Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Short Interest Down 70.4% in January

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 70.4% from the January 14th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.91. 22,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,826. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.93. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $23.80.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,817 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
