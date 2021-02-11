Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) shares rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.74 and last traded at $63.96. Approximately 7,136,886 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 5,092,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.39.

WDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on Western Digital from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.15.

Get Western Digital alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.87 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $458,000. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Burney Co. purchased a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Western Digital by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.