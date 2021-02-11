Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $83.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $84.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $2,961,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 740,232 shares in the company, valued at $54,125,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total transaction of $1,478,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,292.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,500 shares of company stock worth $15,394,300. Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

