WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.75. WestRock posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $5.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WestRock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on WRK shares. Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group started coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

WestRock stock opened at $43.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. WestRock has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $47.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.24 and a 200 day moving average of $38.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $831,830.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in WestRock by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WestRock (WRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.