Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Trading 18.3% Higher

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) shares traded up 18.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.08 and last traded at $17.00. 198,989 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 413% from the average session volume of 38,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $142.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.92 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Frank bought 5,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $62,540.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 42,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,878.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 112,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 53,517 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 14,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 727,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,552,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile (NYSE:WHG)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.