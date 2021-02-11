WEX (NYSE:WEX) PT Raised to $250.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist increased their price objective on WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.41.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $214.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. WEX has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $236.51. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

In other news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total value of $759,177.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,777 shares of company stock valued at $4,604,177. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEX. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of WEX by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in WEX by 16.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in WEX by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

