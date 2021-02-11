WEX (NYSE:WEX) PT Raised to $250.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.55% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist increased their price objective on WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.41.
Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $214.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. WEX has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $236.51. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEX. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of WEX by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in WEX by 16.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in WEX by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.
About WEX
WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.
