Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the January 14th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WTBDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Whitbread from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whitbread from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays upgraded Whitbread from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Whitbread presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Whitbread stock opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96. Whitbread has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $16.05.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

