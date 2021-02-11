White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Director Morgan W. Davis Sells 1,500 Shares

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,500 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,133.28, for a total value of $1,699,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,713,789.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of WTM stock traded down $5.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,158.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,815. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,032.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $933.83. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $629.21 and a 52 week high of $1,195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 0.58.
Separately, TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.
White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile
White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.
