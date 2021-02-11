White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Director Morgan W. Davis Sells 1,500 Shares

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,500 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,133.28, for a total value of $1,699,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,713,789.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of WTM stock traded down $5.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,158.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,815. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,032.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $933.83. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $629.21 and a 52 week high of $1,195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 0.58.

Separately, TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 48 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

