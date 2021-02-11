WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits Market Cap of $210.72 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $210.72 million and $3.36 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 43.9% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00001772 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00021003 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014992 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004996 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 48.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000102 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,183,629 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.