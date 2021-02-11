WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.35. WhiteHorse Finance posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WHF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. WhiteHorse Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHF. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000.

Shares of WHF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 50,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,169. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

