WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of WildBrain from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of WildBrain from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of WildBrain from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of WildBrain from $1.40 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of WildBrain from $1.25 to $1.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.77.

Shares of WildBrain stock opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26. WildBrain has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $2.60.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

