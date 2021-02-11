Wildcat Petroleum Plc (WCAT.L) (LON:WCAT) Trading Up 2.6%

Wildcat Petroleum Plc (WCAT.L) (LON:WCAT) shares were up 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.98 ($0.01). Approximately 433,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 5,267,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

In other Wildcat Petroleum Plc (WCAT.L) news, insider Mandhir Singh sold 1,800,000 shares of Wildcat Petroleum Plc (WCAT.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total transaction of £18,000 ($23,517.12).

About Wildcat Petroleum Plc (WCAT.L) (LON:WCAT)

Wildcat Petroleum Plc intends to invest in businesses in the upstream sector of the petroleum industry. It focuses on the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

