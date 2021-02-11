William E. Aubrey II Purchases 1,139 Shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Stock

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Director William E. Aubrey II acquired 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.89 per share, for a total transaction of $45,434.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,380. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Peoples Financial Services stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,735. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $48.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $278.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFIS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 47.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 8.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 20.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 544.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 27.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. 27.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

