Wing (WING) Price Tops $34.65

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Wing has traded up 48.8% against the US dollar. One Wing token can currently be purchased for approximately $34.65 or 0.00072153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing has a market capitalization of $32.76 million and approximately $11.14 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00052141 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.02 or 0.00262373 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00096014 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00075593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00083740 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,689.51 or 0.95128974 BTC.

Wing Token Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,445,429 tokens and its circulating supply is 945,429 tokens. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

Buying and Selling Wing

Wing can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

