Wings Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.61 Million (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Wings token can now be purchased for about $0.0361 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wings has traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wings has a total market cap of $3.61 million and $21,515.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00057192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.82 or 0.01090222 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00054862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.96 or 0.05294094 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00026339 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 56.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00018876 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00034664 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a token. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wings’ official website is wings.ai

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

