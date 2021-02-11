WINk Price Up 67% Over Last Week (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. WINk has a market cap of $66.84 million and $23.27 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WINk has traded 67% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00012365 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000357 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

