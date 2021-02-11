Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,708 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,768 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 1.0% of Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 138,539 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 76,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 70,796 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 18,596 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 187,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after buying an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 11,962 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $54.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.78. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $227.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

