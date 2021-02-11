Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) Short Interest Up 4,310.0% in January

Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 220,500 shares, an increase of 4,310.0% from the January 14th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 863,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WCAGY opened at $0.29 on Thursday. Wirecard has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $78.65. The company has a market capitalization of $71.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.13 and a beta of -0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46.

Wirecard Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

