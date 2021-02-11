WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Stock Price Up 0.2%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.17 and last traded at $22.17. Approximately 73,163 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 59,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.11.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average is $21.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYZD. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 242,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 63,055 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 241,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 29,757 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $519,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 19,629 shares in the last quarter.

