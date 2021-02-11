WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Shares Down 0%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD)’s share price was down 0% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.25 and last traded at $47.35. Approximately 8,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 25,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.36.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund accounts for 1.1% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned 7.39% of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund worth $6,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.