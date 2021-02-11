Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 89.0% from the January 14th total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MRWSY traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $12.01. 23,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,815. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRWSY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

