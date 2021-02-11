WOM Protocol (WOM) One Day Volume Tops $5.26 Million

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 11th. One WOM Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $23.28 million and $5.26 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 33.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00057563 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $526.65 or 0.01090683 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00053645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.09 or 0.05366100 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00026262 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 71.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00018982 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00033733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io

