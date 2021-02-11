Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the January 14th total of 423,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of WOPEY opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average is $15.63. Woodside Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Woodside Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Woodside Petroleum stock. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Woodside Petroleum were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Petroleum Company Profile

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

