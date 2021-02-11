Woodstock (OTCMKTS:WSFL) Trading 179.1% Higher

Woodstock Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSFL) shares traded up 179.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 11,455 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 7,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07.

Woodstock Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WSFL)

Woodstock Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides securities brokerage and investment banking services in the United States. It offers full service commission and fee-based money management services to individual and institutional investors. The company sells stocks, mutual funds, bonds, managed accounts, and other investment advisory and financial planning products and services through a network of independent contractor registered representatives to retail clients; and variable annuities and life insurance products through independent contractors and broker network to retail clients and consumers.

