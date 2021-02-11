Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Woodward worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward by 94.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $163,696.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $3,476,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,523,881.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,646,796. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $115.33 on Thursday. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $127.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.47 and a 200 day moving average of $98.79.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $537.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

WWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.63.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

