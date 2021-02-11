Wootrade (WOO) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $8.68 Million

Wootrade (CURRENCY:WOO) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. In the last week, Wootrade has traded 45.2% higher against the US dollar. One Wootrade token can now be bought for about $0.0558 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wootrade has a market capitalization of $19.12 million and approximately $8.68 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00051451 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.52 or 0.00254666 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00096978 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00077410 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00083671 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00061472 BTC.

Wootrade Token Profile

Wootrade’s total supply is 2,873,566,213 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,327,290 tokens. The official website for Wootrade is woo.network . The official message board for Wootrade is woo.network/blog

Buying and Selling Wootrade

