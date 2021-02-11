Workiva (NYSE:WK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $111.12

Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $111.12 and last traded at $111.04, with a volume of 5823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.14.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WK shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workiva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

In other Workiva news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $237,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,724.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total transaction of $2,291,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 268,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,579,202.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 124,263 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,940 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 41,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 25,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile (NYSE:WK)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

