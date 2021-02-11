Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $648.64

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $648.64 and traded as high as $746.50. Workspace Group shares last traded at $729.00, with a volume of 129,175 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 740.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 648.64. The firm has a market cap of £1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.25.

Workspace Group Company Profile (LON:WKP)

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to thousands of businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

