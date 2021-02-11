World Access, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAXS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

World Access, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAXS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 229.4% from the January 14th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
WAXS opened at $0.01 on Thursday. World Access has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.
About World Access
Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for World Access Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Access and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.