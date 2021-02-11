World Access, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAXS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

World Access, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAXS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 229.4% from the January 14th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WAXS opened at $0.01 on Thursday. World Access has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

World Access, Inc operates as a global services company providing solutions in customer care to organizations in the travel, financial, health care, and call center industries. It consists of three full service companies and three specialized services companies. World Access Service Corporation serves companies located in the US and companies that have travelers or employees visiting North America.

