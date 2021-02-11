Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the January 14th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WYGPY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Worley from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Worley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Worley from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Worley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of Worley stock opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 2.74. Worley has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $10.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Worley Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors. It operates through Energy and Chemical Services; Mining, Minerals, and Metal Services; Major Projects and Integrated Solutions; and Advisian segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

