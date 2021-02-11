Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $324.31 Million

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 135% against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for about $123.68 or 0.00259775 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $373.22 million and $324.31 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00053232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.75 or 0.00259921 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00097797 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00080222 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00084843 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00061264 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,017,606 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

