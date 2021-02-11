Wrapped NXM (WNXM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $31.71 Million

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Wrapped NXM token can currently be purchased for about $58.70 or 0.00121254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $98.44 million and approximately $31.71 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00051995 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.06 or 0.00256268 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00094293 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00077069 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00085048 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00061078 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 tokens. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

Wrapped NXM Token Trading

