Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Update

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 76.2% from the January 14th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of WYNMY stock opened at $18.15 on Thursday. Wynn Macau has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $23.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average of $16.81.
About Wynn Macau
