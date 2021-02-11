Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Update

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 76.2% from the January 14th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of WYNMY stock opened at $18.15 on Thursday. Wynn Macau has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $23.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average of $16.81.

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

