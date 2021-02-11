Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WYNN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Macquarie increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $530,385.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $270,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,324.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,573 shares of company stock valued at $839,987 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $2,144,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $1,570,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,664 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $1,604,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $116.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $137.58.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

