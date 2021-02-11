XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.46

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.46 and traded as high as $20.37. XBiotech shares last traded at $20.13, with a volume of 80,677 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.10. The company has a market cap of $589.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter.

In other XBiotech news, major shareholder Street Financial S.A. Bay sold 1,173,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $22,029,559.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,981,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,212,851.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director W Thorpe Mckenzie sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $6,862,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,730,869 shares of company stock worth $32,259,899. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XBIT. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT)

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of antibody therapies for treating oncology, inflammatory conditions, and infectious diseases. Its product candidates include 514G3, an anti-infective antibody that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Staphylococcus Aureus infections; and other anti-infectious disease antibodies, which are in pre-clinical development to treat Clostridium Difficile, influenza, Ebola, and Herpes Varicella Zoster (Chickenpox).

