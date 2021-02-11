Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 21,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.39.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

