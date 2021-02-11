Xenonics Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XNNHQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Xenonics Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XNNHQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the January 14th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 799,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS XNNHQ opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02. Xenonics has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

About Xenonics

Xenonics Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable illumination products and low light viewing systems (night vision) in the United States. It offers NightHunter ONE, a lightweight illumination system, which can be used on vehicles, boats, and helicopters; NightHunter EXT, a lightweight illumination system for mounting on heavy guns and for use on stationary platforms, or vehicles, boats, or helicopters; and NightHunter 3 for handheld use or mounting on light, medium, and heavy machine guns or vehicles.

